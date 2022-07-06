Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mechanical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device include Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., Eaton, Magneti Marelli, Airtex Products, Continental AG, Haynes Corp. and Helio Precision Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mechanical
Electronic
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Truck
Heavy Truck
Passenger Car
Others
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch GmbH
Delphi Automotive plc
Denso Corp.
Eaton
Magneti Marelli
Airtex Products
Continental AG
Haynes Corp.
Helio Precision Products
Holley Performance Products
Keihin Corp.
Motonic Corp.
MSR technologies
Orbital Corp.
Raydiance
Stanadyne Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Product Ty
