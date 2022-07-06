Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device include Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., Eaton, Magneti Marelli, Airtex Products, Continental AG, Haynes Corp. and Helio Precision Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical

Electronic

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Passenger Car

Others

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive plc

Denso Corp.

Eaton

Magneti Marelli

Airtex Products

Continental AG

Haynes Corp.

Helio Precision Products

Holley Performance Products

Keihin Corp.

Motonic Corp.

MSR technologies

Orbital Corp.

Raydiance

Stanadyne Corp.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Device Product Ty

