Anti-Lock Braking Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Lock Braking Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Anti-Lock Braking Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Lock Braking Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Lock Braking Device include Autoliv, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Beijing Automotive Research Institute, Haldex, Hitachi Automotive Systems and Jiaozuo Brake and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Lock Braking Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Channel
Double Channel
Triple Channel
Others
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Vehicle
Heavy Vehicle
Passenger Car
Others
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Autoliv
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Bosch
Aisin Seiki
Beijing Automotive Research Institute
Haldex
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Jiaozuo Brake
Nissin Brake Ohio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Lock Braking Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Lock Braking Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Lock Braking Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies
