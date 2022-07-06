Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fingerprint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices include BioEnable, Techshino, Miaxis, Nymi, Sonavation, BIODIT, Denso, EyeLock and FPC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fingerprint

Iris

Retina

Voice

Faical Thermogram

Others

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Passenger Car

Others

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BioEnable

Techshino

Miaxis

Nymi

Sonavation

BIODIT

Denso

EyeLock

FPC

Fujitsu

HID Global

IriTech

KeyLemon

NEC

Nuance

Olea Sensor Networks

Safran

Synaptics

VOXX

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Biometric Vehicle Access Devices Product Ty

