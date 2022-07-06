Electronic Instrument Clusters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Instrument Clusters in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Instrument Clusters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Instrument Clusters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Analog Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Instrument Clusters include Continental AG, YAZAKI Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, IAC Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP and Visteon Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Instrument Clusters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Analog

Digital

Analog-Digital Hybrid

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Special Purpose Vehicles

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Instrument Clusters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Instrument Clusters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Instrument Clusters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Instrument Clusters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental AG

YAZAKI Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

IAC Group

NVIDIA Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Visteon Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

HARMAN International

Kyocera International, Inc.

MTA S.p.A.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Stoneridge Inc.

Pricol Ltd.

Simco, Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Instrument Clusters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Instrument Clusters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Instrument Clusters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Instrument Clusters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Instrument Clusters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Instrument Clusters Compani

