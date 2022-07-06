Water Taxi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Taxi in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Taxi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Taxi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Water Taxi companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Taxi market was valued at 348.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 406.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Yachts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Taxi include Beneteau Group, Brunswick, Azimut-Benetti, Ferretti, Sunseeker, Bavaria Yachtbau, American Sail Inc, Catalina Yachts and MacGregor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Taxi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Taxi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Yachts
Cruise
Ferries
Sail Boats
Global Water Taxi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Use
Commercial
Global Water Taxi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Taxi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Taxi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Taxi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Taxi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Water Taxi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beneteau Group
Brunswick
Azimut-Benetti
Ferretti
Sunseeker
Bavaria Yachtbau
American Sail Inc
Catalina Yachts
MacGregor
Hunter
Princess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Taxi Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Taxi Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Taxi Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Taxi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Taxi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Taxi Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Taxi Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Taxi Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Taxi Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Taxi Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Taxi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Taxi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Taxi Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Taxi Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Taxi Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Taxi Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Taxi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Yachts
4.1.3 Cruise
4.1.4 Ferries
4.1.5 Sail Boats
4.2 By Type – G
