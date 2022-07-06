Water Taxi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Taxi in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Taxi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Taxi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Water Taxi companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Taxi market was valued at 348.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 406.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Yachts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Taxi include Beneteau Group, Brunswick, Azimut-Benetti, Ferretti, Sunseeker, Bavaria Yachtbau, American Sail Inc, Catalina Yachts and MacGregor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Taxi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Taxi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Yachts

Cruise

Ferries

Sail Boats

Global Water Taxi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Commercial

Global Water Taxi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Taxi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Taxi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Taxi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Taxi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Water Taxi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beneteau Group

Brunswick

Azimut-Benetti

Ferretti

Sunseeker

Bavaria Yachtbau

American Sail Inc

Catalina Yachts

MacGregor

Hunter

Princess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Taxi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Taxi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Taxi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Taxi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Taxi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Taxi Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Taxi Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Taxi Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Taxi Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Taxi Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Taxi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Taxi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Taxi Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Taxi Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Taxi Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Taxi Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Taxi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Yachts

4.1.3 Cruise

4.1.4 Ferries

4.1.5 Sail Boats

4.2 By Type – G

