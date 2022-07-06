Automotive Pulley Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Pulley in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Pulley Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Pulley Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Pulley companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Pulley market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Belt Groove Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Pulley include Bosch, ACDelco, INA, SKF, Dayco, A.J.Rose, Diemolding, Metaldyne and Engineered Sintered Components, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Pulley manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Pulley Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Pulley Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Belt Groove Drive
Multiple Belt Grooves Drive
Global Automotive Pulley Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Pulley Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Pulley Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Pulley Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Pulley revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Pulley revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Pulley sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Pulley sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
ACDelco
INA
SKF
Dayco
A.J.Rose
Diemolding
Metaldyne
Engineered Sintered Components
Eaststar
Howard
Nanya
CME
Kaicheng
Gates Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Pulley Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Pulley Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Pulley Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Pulley Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Pulley Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Pulley Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Pulley Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Pulley Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Pulley Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Pulley Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Pulley Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Pulley Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Pulley Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Pulley Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Pulley Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Pulley Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive Pulley Market Size Markets, 2021 &
