Global Financial Technology Market (FinTech) – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Global Financial Technology Market (FinTech) industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The Fintech (Financial Technologies) market consists of capital investment in technology and platforms and related services. The market segments consist of Private Equity, Venture Capital, Merger & Acquisitions and other (Private investments). Volume in this market represents the total global number of deals made in any given year. Companies in this market produce applications, processes and products which are used in the Financial Services industry, and these solutions are provided as an end-to-end process over the Internet. The top players listed in this report represent the most innovative Fintech companies for 2019.

– The US Newspapers market had total revenues of $16.9bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -11.7% between 2016 and 2020.

– Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -8.6% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 27.5 million copies in 2020.

– The global fintech market value declined by 13.3% in 2020, after a year of stagnation.

Investment in fintech is set to recover during the forecast period, supported by a recession of the global pandemic and the improvement of the global economy.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the financial technology market (fintech) market in the global

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalfinancial technology market (fintech) market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key financial technology market (fintech) market players? global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global financial technology market (fintech) market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the Global financial technology market (fintech) market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the Global financial technology market (fintech) market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global financial technology market (fintech) market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitiors in the global's financial technology market (fintech) market?

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Market rivalry

1.9. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading player and what are their offerings?

7.3. What is the business model of leading players?

7.4. Any significant changes in the past year?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Stripe Inc

8.2. Open Doors Fintech Pvt Ltd

8.3. TransferWise Ltd

8.4. Acorns Advisers LLC

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

