Insights on the Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics market. This report focuses on global and United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364437/polyester-tire-cord-fabrics

Breakup by Type

Dipped

Undipped

Segment by Application

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

COLMANT COATED FABRICS

Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd.

Kian Cord Co.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.

Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd.

Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd.

Sohrab Group

SRF Ltd.

Star Polymers Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd.

BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics and who are the key players?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Dipped

2.1.2 Undipped

2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Bias Tire

3.1.2 Radial Tire

3.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 COLMANT COATED FABRICS

7.1.1 COLMANT COATED FABRICS Corporation Information

7.1.2 COLMANT COATED FABRICS Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 COLMANT COATED FABRICS Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 COLMANT COATED FABRICS Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.1.5 COLMANT COATED FABRICS Recent Development

7.2 Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC

7.2.1 Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC Corporation Information

7.2.2 Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.2.5 Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC Recent Development

7.3 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.3.5 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC

7.4.1 HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC Corporation Information

7.4.2 HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.4.5 HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC Recent Development

7.5 Hyosung Advanced Materials

7.5.1 Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hyosung Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hyosung Advanced Materials Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hyosung Advanced Materials Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.5.5 Hyosung Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.6 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.6.5 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.7.5 Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Kian Cord Co.

7.8.1 Kian Cord Co. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kian Cord Co. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kian Cord Co. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kian Cord Co. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.8.5 Kian Cord Co. Recent Development

7.9 Kolon Industries Inc.

7.9.1 Kolon Industries Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kolon Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kolon Industries Inc. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kolon Industries Inc. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.9.5 Kolon Industries Inc. Recent Development

7.10 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

7.10.1 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.10.5 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS Recent Development

7.11 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.

7.11.1 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Products Offered

7.11.5 Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd.

7.12.1 Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd.

7.13.1 Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Sohrab Group

7.14.1 Sohrab Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sohrab Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sohrab Group Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sohrab Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Sohrab Group Recent Development

7.15 SRF Ltd.

7.15.1 SRF Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 SRF Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SRF Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SRF Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 SRF Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Star Polymers Inc.

7.16.1 Star Polymers Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Star Polymers Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Star Polymers Inc. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Star Polymers Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 Star Polymers Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Teijin Ltd.

7.17.1 Teijin Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Teijin Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Teijin Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Teijin Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Teijin Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Toray Industries Inc.

7.18.1 Toray Industries Inc. Corporation Information

7.18.2 Toray Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Toray Industries Inc. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Toray Industries Inc. Products Offered

7.18.5 Toray Industries Inc. Recent Development

7.19 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd.

7.19.1 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. Products Offered

7.19.5 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd. Recent Development

7.20 BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd

7.20.1 BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

7.20.2 BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Products Offered

7.20.5 BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Distributors

8.3 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Distributors

8.5 Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

