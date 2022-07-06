Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Infotainment and Navigation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Connectivity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation include Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Bose Corporation, Audiovox Corporation, Visteon Corporation and Genivi Alliance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Infotainment and Navigation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Connectivity

Navigation

Fuel Efficiency

Safety and Audio.

Others

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Infotainment and Navigation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Infotainment and Navigation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Infotainment and Navigation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Infotainment and Navigation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Bose Corporation

Audiovox Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Genivi Alliance

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Infotainment and

