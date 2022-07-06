Insights on the Blue Light Therapy Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Blue Light Therapy market. This report focuses on global and United States Blue Light Therapy market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Blue Light Therapy market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blue Light Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Blue Light Therapy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364439/stamped-metal

Breakup by Type

Light Box

Floor and Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

Blue Light Therapy Bulbs

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Philps Koninklijke NV

North Light Technologies

Veriflux Inc.

Nature Bright

Zepter International

PhotoMedex

Beurer

Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD

Axion Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Blue Light Therapy performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Blue Light Therapy type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Blue Light Therapy and who are the key players?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blue Light Therapy Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Blue Light Therapy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Blue Light Therapy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Blue Light Therapy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Blue Light Therapy Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Blue Light Therapy Industry Trends

1.4.2 Blue Light Therapy Market Drivers

1.4.3 Blue Light Therapy Market Challenges

1.4.4 Blue Light Therapy Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Blue Light Therapy by Type

2.1 Blue Light Therapy Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Light Box

2.1.2 Floor and Desk Lamps

2.1.3 Light Visor

2.1.4 Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

2.1.5 Blue Light Therapy Bulbs

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Blue Light Therapy by Application

3.1 Blue Light Therapy Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Clinics

3.1.3 Homecare

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Blue Light Therapy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Blue Light Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Blue Light Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Blue Light Therapy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Blue Light Therapy Headquarters, Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Blue Light Therapy Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Companies Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Blue Light Therapy Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Blue Light Therapy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Blue Light Therapy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Blue Light Therapy Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Blue Light Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Blue Light Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blue Light Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blue Light Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Blue Light Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Blue Light Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Blue Light Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Blue Light Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Blue Light Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Blue Light Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philps Koninklijke NV

7.1.1 Philps Koninklijke NV Company Details

7.1.2 Philps Koninklijke NV Business Overview

7.1.3 Philps Koninklijke NV Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.1.4 Philps Koninklijke NV Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Philps Koninklijke NV Recent Development

7.2 North Light Technologies

7.2.1 North Light Technologies Company Details

7.2.2 North Light Technologies Business Overview

7.2.3 North Light Technologies Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.2.4 North Light Technologies Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 North Light Technologies Recent Development

7.3 Veriflux Inc.

7.3.1 Veriflux Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Veriflux Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Veriflux Inc. Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.3.4 Veriflux Inc. Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Veriflux Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Nature Bright

7.4.1 Nature Bright Company Details

7.4.2 Nature Bright Business Overview

7.4.3 Nature Bright Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.4.4 Nature Bright Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Nature Bright Recent Development

7.5 Zepter International

7.5.1 Zepter International Company Details

7.5.2 Zepter International Business Overview

7.5.3 Zepter International Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.5.4 Zepter International Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Zepter International Recent Development

7.6 PhotoMedex

7.6.1 PhotoMedex Company Details

7.6.2 PhotoMedex Business Overview

7.6.3 PhotoMedex Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.6.4 PhotoMedex Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 PhotoMedex Recent Development

7.7 Beurer

7.7.1 Beurer Company Details

7.7.2 Beurer Business Overview

7.7.3 Beurer Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.7.4 Beurer Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Beurer Recent Development

7.8 Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD

7.8.1 Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD Company Details

7.8.2 Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD Business Overview

7.8.3 Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.8.4 Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD Recent Development

7.9 Axion Ltd

7.9.1 Axion Ltd Company Details

7.9.2 Axion Ltd Business Overview

7.9.3 Axion Ltd Blue Light Therapy Introduction

7.9.4 Axion Ltd Revenue in Blue Light Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Axion Ltd Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364438/blue-light-therapy

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States