Isocyanate Hardener Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Isocyanate Hardener market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isocyanate Hardener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Isocyanate Hardener market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362368/isocyanate-hardener

Segment by Type

Solid Content 50%

Solid Content 75%

Soild Content 100%

Segment by Application

Paint

Coating

Rubber

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Covestro

Evonik

Sun Chemical

Vencorex

Taiwan PU Corporation

Nan Pao Resins Chemical

JOHNSON Fine Chemical

BASF

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Danquinsa

Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp

Doxu Chemical

Aekyung Chemical

Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Isocyanate Hardener consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Isocyanate Hardener market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Isocyanate Hardener manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Isocyanate Hardener with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Isocyanate Hardener submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isocyanate Hardener Product Introduction

1.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Isocyanate Hardener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Isocyanate Hardener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Isocyanate Hardener in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Isocyanate Hardener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Isocyanate Hardener Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Isocyanate Hardener Industry Trends

1.5.2 Isocyanate Hardener Market Drivers

1.5.3 Isocyanate Hardener Market Challenges

1.5.4 Isocyanate Hardener Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Isocyanate Hardener Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solid Content 50%

2.1.2 Solid Content 75%

2.1.3 Soild Content 100%

2.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Isocyanate Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Isocyanate Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Isocyanate Hardener Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Paint

3.1.2 Coating

3.1.3 Rubber

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Isocyanate Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Isocyanate Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Isocyanate Hardener Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Isocyanate Hardener Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Isocyanate Hardener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Isocyanate Hardener Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Isocyanate Hardener in 2021

4.2.3 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Isocyanate Hardener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Isocyanate Hardener Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Isocyanate Hardener Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Isocyanate Hardener Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Isocyanate Hardener Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Isocyanate Hardener Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Isocyanate Hardener Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Isocyanate Hardener Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Isocyanate Hardener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Isocyanate Hardener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Hardener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Hardener Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Isocyanate Hardener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Isocyanate Hardener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Isocyanate Hardener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Isocyanate Hardener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Isocyanate Hardener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Isocyanate Hardener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Covestro

7.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Covestro Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Covestro Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.1.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.3 Sun Chemical

7.3.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sun Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sun Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.3.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Vencorex

7.4.1 Vencorex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Vencorex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Vencorex Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Vencorex Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.4.5 Vencorex Recent Development

7.5 Taiwan PU Corporation

7.5.1 Taiwan PU Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taiwan PU Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taiwan PU Corporation Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taiwan PU Corporation Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.5.5 Taiwan PU Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Nan Pao Resins Chemical

7.6.1 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.6.5 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Recent Development

7.7 JOHNSON Fine Chemical

7.7.1 JOHNSON Fine Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 JOHNSON Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JOHNSON Fine Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JOHNSON Fine Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.7.5 JOHNSON Fine Chemical Recent Development

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BASF Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BASF Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.8.5 BASF Recent Development

7.9 Tosoh

7.9.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tosoh Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tosoh Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.9.5 Tosoh Recent Development

7.10 Wanhua Chemical

7.10.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wanhua Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Wanhua Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wanhua Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.10.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Danquinsa

7.11.1 Danquinsa Corporation Information

7.11.2 Danquinsa Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Danquinsa Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Danquinsa Isocyanate Hardener Products Offered

7.11.5 Danquinsa Recent Development

7.12 Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp

7.12.1 Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp Products Offered

7.12.5 Shenzhen Feiyang Protech Corp Recent Development

7.13 Doxu Chemical

7.13.1 Doxu Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Doxu Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Doxu Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Doxu Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Doxu Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Aekyung Chemical

7.14.1 Aekyung Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aekyung Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aekyung Chemical Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aekyung Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Aekyung Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials

7.15.1 Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials Corporation Information

7.15.2 Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials Isocyanate Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials Products Offered

7.15.5 Anhui Anda Huatai New Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Isocyanate Hardener Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Isocyanate Hardener Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Isocyanate Hardener Distributors

8.3 Isocyanate Hardener Production Mode & Process

8.4 Isocyanate Hardener Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Isocyanate Hardener Sales Channels

8.4.2 Isocyanate Hardener Distributors

8.5 Isocyanate Hardener Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362368/isocyanate-hardener

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States