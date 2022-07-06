Farm Tire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Farm Tire is the tire which for the automotive?agricultural machine purchased by farmers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Farm Tire in global, including the following market information:
Global Farm Tire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Farm Tire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Farm Tire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Farm Tire market was valued at 6357.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7650.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Original Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Farm Tire include Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Michelin, Titan International, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Mitas Tires Global and TBC Corp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Farm Tire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Farm Tire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Farm Tire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Original Equipment
Replacement Tires
Global Farm Tire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Farm Tire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tractors
Harvesters
Others(Combines Sprayers Trailers etc)
Global Farm Tire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Farm Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Farm Tire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Farm Tire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Farm Tire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Farm Tire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bridgestone Corporation
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
Michelin
Titan International
Balkrishna Industries Limited
Continental AG
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Mitas Tires Global
TBC Corp
Pirelli & C SPA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Farm Tire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Farm Tire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Farm Tire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Farm Tire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Farm Tire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Farm Tire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Farm Tire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Farm Tire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Farm Tire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Farm Tire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Farm Tire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Farm Tire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Farm Tire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Farm Tire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Farm Tire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Farm Tire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Farm Tire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Original Equipment
4.1.3 Replacement Tires
4.2 By Type – Global Farm Tire Revenue & Forecasts
