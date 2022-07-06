Steering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steering is the collection of components, linkages, etc. which allows any vehicle (car, motorcycle, bicycle) to follow the desired course.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering in global, including the following market information:

Global Steering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Steering companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steering market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steering include Jtekt, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings, NSK, Nexteer Automotive, Mando, Thyssenkrupp, Hyundai Mobis and Showa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Steering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Manual

Global Steering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Steering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Steering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Steering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Steering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jtekt

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

Mando

Thyssenkrupp

Hyundai Mobis

Showa

China Automotive Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steering Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steering Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steering Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steering Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steering Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steering Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steering Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steering Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steering Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steering Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steering Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steering Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

4.1.3 Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

4.1.4 Manual

4.2 By Type – Globa

