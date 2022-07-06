Steering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steering is the collection of components, linkages, etc. which allows any vehicle (car, motorcycle, bicycle) to follow the desired course.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering in global, including the following market information:
Global Steering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Steering companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steering market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steering include Jtekt, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings, NSK, Nexteer Automotive, Mando, Thyssenkrupp, Hyundai Mobis and Showa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Steering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)
Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)
Manual
Global Steering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Steering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger cars
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Steering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Steering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Steering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jtekt
Robert Bosch Automotive Steering
ZF TRW Automotive Holdings
NSK
Nexteer Automotive
Mando
Thyssenkrupp
Hyundai Mobis
Showa
China Automotive Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steering Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steering Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steering Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steering Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steering Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steering Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steering Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steering Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steering Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steering Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steering Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steering Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)
4.1.3 Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)
4.1.4 Manual
4.2 By Type – Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Steering Wheel Lock Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Steering Wheel Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Racing Simulator Steering Wheel Market Research Report 2022
Global Automotive Adjustable Steering System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028