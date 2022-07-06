Center And Drag Link Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Unlike a center link, the drag link does not connect to an idler arm and has no inner tie rod ends attached to it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Center And Drag Link in global, including the following market information:
Global Center And Drag Link Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Center And Drag Link Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Center And Drag Link companies in 2021 (%)
The global Center And Drag Link market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light-Duty Vehicles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Center And Drag Link include Federal-Moghul, Korea Central, Rane, Powers & Sons, Moser Engineering and ZF TRW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Center And Drag Link manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Center And Drag Link Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Center And Drag Link Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light-Duty Vehicles
Medium-Duty Vehicles
Heavy-Duty Vehicles
Global Center And Drag Link Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Center And Drag Link Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Others
Global Center And Drag Link Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Center And Drag Link Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Center And Drag Link revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Center And Drag Link revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Center And Drag Link sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Center And Drag Link sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Federal-Moghul
Korea Central
Rane
Powers & Sons
Moser Engineering
ZF TRW
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Center And Drag Link Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Center And Drag Link Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Center And Drag Link Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Center And Drag Link Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Center And Drag Link Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Center And Drag Link Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Center And Drag Link Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Center And Drag Link Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Center And Drag Link Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Center And Drag Link Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Center And Drag Link Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Center And Drag Link Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Center And Drag Link Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Center And Drag Link Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Center And Drag Link Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Center And Drag Link Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
