Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aircraft ceiling lighting mainly serves to align passengers' mood according to the time of day (bright during the day and dim during the night).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting market was valued at 1055.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1392.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Line-Fit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting include Aerospace Optics, Airtechnics, Astronics, Avtech, B/E Aerospace, Bruce Aerospace, Dallas Avionics, Day-Ray Products and Devore Aviation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Line-Fit
Retrofit
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Very Light Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Narrow Body Aircraft
Business General Aviation
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aerospace Optics
Airtechnics
Astronics
Avtech
B/E Aerospace
Bruce Aerospace
Dallas Avionics
Day-Ray Products
Devore Aviation
Diehl Luftfahrt Elektronik
Ducommun Technologies
Eaton Aerospace
Electro-Mech Components
Heads Up Technologies
Honeywell
Idd Aerospace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Product Ty
