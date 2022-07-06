Algeria Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance

?Algeria Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Algeria.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

– The insurance industry in Algeria is regulated by CNA.

– Composite insurance is permitted in Algeria.

– Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Algeria.

– Motor third-party liability insurance and property insurance against natural disasters are the key classes of compulsory insurance in Algeria.

– Insurance premium tax is imposed at a rate of 2% on life and non-life insurance premiums.

ALGERIA

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

