Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The maritime naval force of a country's defense sector commands and controls waterborne vessels that are deployed for surface water or underwater warfare. Such vessels are used to secure the ocean waters surrounding a country's land from external interference. Ocean waters provide access to aquatic food and marine trade routes. They also hold access to resources like sea floor earth materials and underwater oil wells. Naval vessels are used to protect these resources from exploitation by foreign bodies as well as the facilities dedicated to exploring these resources. A country's naval force also provides security and escort services to the commercial ships that tread through the tidal trade routes in proximity to the country's coasts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels in global, including the following market information:

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels market was valued at 13440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Naval Vessels Equipped with Helicopters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels include Abyss Aqua, AMI International, AMSEC, Asis Boats, Austal, Austal Fassmer Pty, BAE Systems, BCGP and Bollinger Shipyards, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market, by Purpose, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Segment Percentages, by Purpose, 2021 (%)

Naval Vessels Equipped with Helicopters

Naval Vessels Equipped with Inflatable Boat

Others

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

EEZ Protection

Search & Rescue

Others

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abyss Aqua

AMI International

AMSEC

Asis Boats

Austal

Austal Fassmer Pty

BAE Systems

BCGP

Bollinger Shipyards

Brunswick Commercial & Government Products

China Shipbuilding Industry

Connor Industries

Cotecmar

Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Damen Shipyards

FB Design

Fincantieri – Cantieri NavaliItaliani S.P.A.

Fr. Maritime Partner ASKG

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

General Dynamics

Goa Shipyard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purpose

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Companies



