Mass Transit Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mass transit security systems refer to the security systems used in mass transit locations to detect, monitor, and scan travelers and their belongings. Road, rail, air, and sea transportation systems are designed for easy accessibility and convenience of travelers. Due to the growing number of crime and terror attacks on mass transit systems, governments have taken qualitative measures to improve and enhance safety measures. Many people take public transport and their safety and security are of high importance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mass Transit Security in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mass Transit Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mass Transit Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Airways Transit Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mass Transit Security include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, NICE Systems, Panasonic, Johnson Controls, AngelTrax, Cisco Systems, Fortem and Genetec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mass Transit Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mass Transit Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mass Transit Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Airways Transit Security
Seaways Transit Security
Roadways Transit Security
Railways Transit Security
Others
Global Mass Transit Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mass Transit Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Industrial
Retail
Logistics and Transportation Industries
Healthcare
Others
Global Mass Transit Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mass Transit Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mass Transit Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mass Transit Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Axis Communications
Bosch Security Systems
NICE Systems
Panasonic
Johnson Controls
AngelTrax
Cisco Systems
Fortem
Genetec
Hikvision Digital Technology
IndigoVision
Intergraph
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Teleste
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mass Transit Security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mass Transit Security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mass Transit Security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mass Transit Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mass Transit Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mass Transit Security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mass Transit Security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mass Transit Security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mass Transit Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mass Transit Security Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Transit Security Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mass Transit Security Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Transit Security Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
