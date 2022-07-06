Mass Transit Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mass transit security systems refer to the security systems used in mass transit locations to detect, monitor, and scan travelers and their belongings. Road, rail, air, and sea transportation systems are designed for easy accessibility and convenience of travelers. Due to the growing number of crime and terror attacks on mass transit systems, governments have taken qualitative measures to improve and enhance safety measures. Many people take public transport and their safety and security are of high importance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mass Transit Security in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mass Transit Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mass Transit Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Airways Transit Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mass Transit Security include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, NICE Systems, Panasonic, Johnson Controls, AngelTrax, Cisco Systems, Fortem and Genetec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mass Transit Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mass Transit Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mass Transit Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Airways Transit Security

Seaways Transit Security

Roadways Transit Security

Railways Transit Security

Others

Global Mass Transit Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mass Transit Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Industrial

Retail

Logistics and Transportation Industries

Healthcare

Others

Global Mass Transit Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mass Transit Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mass Transit Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mass Transit Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

NICE Systems

Panasonic

Johnson Controls

AngelTrax

Cisco Systems

Fortem

Genetec

Hikvision Digital Technology

IndigoVision

Intergraph

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Teleste

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mass Transit Security Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mass Transit Security Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mass Transit Security Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mass Transit Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mass Transit Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mass Transit Security Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mass Transit Security Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mass Transit Security Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mass Transit Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mass Transit Security Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Transit Security Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mass Transit Security Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Transit Security Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

