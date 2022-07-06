VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A V2G system facilitates the flow of power between a power grid and electric drive vehicles such as battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), or fuel cell electric vehicle. These V2G systems also provide a network that helps the owner communicate with the power grid. In addition, the V2G technology provides demand response services to the power grid, enhancing the efficiency of the system while operating heavy loads.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration in Global, including the following market information:

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-vgivggivvehicle-grid-integration-forecast-2022-2028-949

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drive System Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration include AC Propulsion, Coritech Services, Denso, Hitachi, Autoport, BMW, Daimler, Ford Motor and Honda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drive System Technology

Software And Communication Technology

Equipment

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Vehicle

Commcial Vehicle

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AC Propulsion

Coritech Services

Denso

Hitachi

Autoport

BMW

Daimler

Ford Motor

Honda

Kisensum

Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan

Tesla Motors

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-vgivggivvehicle-grid-integration-forecast-2022-2028-949

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Overall Market Size

2.1 Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 VGI/V2G/GIV

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-vgivggivvehicle-grid-integration-forecast-2022-2028-949

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Energy Storage for Renewable Energy Grid Integration (ESRI) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicle Grid Integration Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

