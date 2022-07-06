Vehicle to Grid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle to Grid in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle to Grid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle to Grid market was valued at 7891.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Unidirectional V2G Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle to Grid include AC Propulsion, Corinex, Coritech, EnBW, Endesa, EnerDel, EV Grid, Hitachi and Next Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle to Grid companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle to Grid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle to Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Unidirectional V2G
Bidirectional V2G
Global Vehicle to Grid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle to Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Transportation
Others
Global Vehicle to Grid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vehicle to Grid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle to Grid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle to Grid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AC Propulsion
Corinex
Coritech
EnBW
Endesa
EnerDel
EV Grid
Hitachi
Next Energy
NRG Energy
PG&E
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle to Grid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle to Grid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle to Grid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle to Grid Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle to Grid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle to Grid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle to Grid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vehicle to Grid Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle to Grid Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle to Grid Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle to Grid Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Vehicle to Grid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
