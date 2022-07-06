Vehicle to Grid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle to Grid in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle to Grid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle to Grid market was valued at 7891.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unidirectional V2G Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle to Grid include AC Propulsion, Corinex, Coritech, EnBW, Endesa, EnerDel, EV Grid, Hitachi and Next Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle to Grid companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle to Grid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vehicle to Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Global Vehicle to Grid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vehicle to Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Transportation

Others

Global Vehicle to Grid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vehicle to Grid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle to Grid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle to Grid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AC Propulsion

Corinex

Coritech

EnBW

Endesa

EnerDel

EV Grid

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

PG&E

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle to Grid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicle to Grid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicle to Grid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicle to Grid Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle to Grid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicle to Grid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle to Grid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Vehicle to Grid Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle to Grid Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle to Grid Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle to Grid Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Vehicle to Grid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

