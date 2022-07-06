Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry comprises companies manufacturing motor vehicle parts including engines. This industry includes companies manufacturing new motor vehicle parts as well as spare parts. This market includes companies manufacturing motor vehicle parts for both original equipment manufacturers and replacement market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping, & Other Parts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing include Robert Bosch, Denso, Magna International, Aisin and Continental Automotive Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping, & Other Parts

Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering, Suspension, & Interiors

Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, & Parts

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Denso

Magna International

Aisin

Continental Automotive Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Companies



