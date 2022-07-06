Vehicle Armor Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Armor Panel in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Armor Panel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Armor Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High-Density?Aluminum Oxides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Armor Panel include Bulldog Direct Protective Systems, CoorsTek, Garanti Kompozit, JP Jugoimport-SDPR, Sunuker and Teijin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Armor Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High-Density?Aluminum Oxides
Silicon Carbides
Boron Carbides
Other
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military Vehicles
Armored Vehicles
Police & SWAT
Personal & VIP Vehicles
Other
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Armor Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Armor Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Armor Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Armor Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bulldog Direct Protective Systems
CoorsTek
Garanti Kompozit
JP Jugoimport-SDPR
Sunuker
Teijin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Armor Panel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Armor Panel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Armor Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Armor Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Armor Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Armor Panel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Armor Panel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Armor Panel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Armor Panel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vehicle Armor
