Coupe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A coupe is properly a passenger automobile with a sloping rear roofline and two doors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coupe in global, including the following market information:
Global Coupe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coupe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Coupe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coupe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Subcompact Coupes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coupe include Nissan, Subaru, BMW, Hyundai, Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet and Lexus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Coupe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coupe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coupe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Subcompact Coupes
Compact Coupes
Mid-Size Coupes
Full-Size Coupes
Luxury Subcompact Coupes
Luxury Compact Coupes
Luxury Mid-Size Coupes
Luxury Full-Size Coupes
Sports Cars Coupes
Global Coupe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coupe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal User
Car Rental Company
Taxi Company
Others
Global Coupe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coupe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coupe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coupe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coupe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Coupe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nissan
Subaru
BMW
Hyundai
Jaguar
Audi
Mercedes-Benz
Chevrolet
Lexus
Ford
Lamborghini
Bentley
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coupe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coupe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coupe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coupe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coupe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coupe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coupe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coupe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coupe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coupe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coupe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coupe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coupe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coupe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coupe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coupe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coupe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Subcompact Coupes
4.1.3 Compact Coupes
4.1.4 Mid-Size Coupes
4.1.5 Full-Size Coupes
4.1.6 Luxury Subcompact Coupes
4.1.7 Luxury Compact Co
