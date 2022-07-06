Automobile Recorder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automobile Recorder is an instrument to record the image and sound of vehicles on the way.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Recorder in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile Recorder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile Recorder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automobile Recorder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile Recorder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile Recorder include Garmin, Thinkware, Blackvue, Philips, HP, Xiaomi, 360, DDpai and DOD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automobile Recorder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile Recorder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HD

Full HD

Ultra HD

Global Automobile Recorder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automobile Recorder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile Recorder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile Recorder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile Recorder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile Recorder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automobile Recorder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garmin

Thinkware

Blackvue

Philips

HP

Xiaomi

360

DDpai

DOD

Papago

MIO

Trancend

Xiaoyi

Vico Vation

Goluk

Blackview

70MAI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile Recorder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile Recorder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile Recorder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile Recorder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile Recorder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile Recorder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile Recorder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile Recorder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile Recorder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile Recorder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile Recorder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Recorder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Recorder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Recorder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Recorder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Recorder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automobile Re

