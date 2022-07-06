Insights on the 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament market. This report focuses on global and United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

PLA Filament

ABS Filament

PET Filament

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

General Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Kuraray

ColorFabb

3DXtech

Ultimaker

Proto-Pasta

Filo Alfa

FormFutura

BigRep

AzureFilm

Hatchbox3d

3D platform

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament and who are the key players?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Product Introduction

1.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Dynamics

1.5.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Industry Trends

1.5.2 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Drivers

1.5.3 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Challenges

1.5.4 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PLA Filament

2.1.2 ABS Filament

2.1.3 PET Filament

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical Industrial

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 General Industrial

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament in 2021

4.2.3 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kuraray

7.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kuraray 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kuraray 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.2 ColorFabb

7.2.1 ColorFabb Corporation Information

7.2.2 ColorFabb Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ColorFabb 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ColorFabb 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.2.5 ColorFabb Recent Development

7.3 3DXtech

7.3.1 3DXtech Corporation Information

7.3.2 3DXtech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 3DXtech 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 3DXtech 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.3.5 3DXtech Recent Development

7.4 Ultimaker

7.4.1 Ultimaker Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ultimaker Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ultimaker 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ultimaker 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.4.5 Ultimaker Recent Development

7.5 Proto-Pasta

7.5.1 Proto-Pasta Corporation Information

7.5.2 Proto-Pasta Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Proto-Pasta 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Proto-Pasta 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.5.5 Proto-Pasta Recent Development

7.6 Filo Alfa

7.6.1 Filo Alfa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Filo Alfa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Filo Alfa 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Filo Alfa 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.6.5 Filo Alfa Recent Development

7.7 FormFutura

7.7.1 FormFutura Corporation Information

7.7.2 FormFutura Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 FormFutura 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 FormFutura 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.7.5 FormFutura Recent Development

7.8 BigRep

7.8.1 BigRep Corporation Information

7.8.2 BigRep Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BigRep 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BigRep 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.8.5 BigRep Recent Development

7.9 AzureFilm

7.9.1 AzureFilm Corporation Information

7.9.2 AzureFilm Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AzureFilm 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AzureFilm 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.9.5 AzureFilm Recent Development

7.10 Hatchbox3d

7.10.1 Hatchbox3d Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hatchbox3d Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hatchbox3d 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hatchbox3d 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.10.5 Hatchbox3d Recent Development

7.11 3D platform

7.11.1 3D platform Corporation Information

7.11.2 3D platform Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 3D platform 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 3D platform 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Products Offered

7.11.5 3D platform Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Distributors

8.3 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Production Mode & Process

8.4 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Sales Channels

8.4.2 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Distributors

8.5 2.85 mm 3D Printer Filament Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

