Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-IC Card Smart Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-IC Card Smart Meter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Phase Meter

Three Phase Meter

Segment by Application

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

ZIV

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-IC Card Smart Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-IC Card Smart Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-IC Card Smart Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-IC Card Smart Meter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-IC Card Smart Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Phase Meter

2.1.2 Three Phase Meter

2.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Application

3.1.2 Commercial Application

3.1.3 Industrial Application

3.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-IC Card Smart Meter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-IC Card Smart Meter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-IC Card Smart Meter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-IC Card Smart Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Landis+Gyr

7.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

7.1.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Landis+Gyr Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Landis+Gyr Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

7.2 Itron

7.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

7.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Itron Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Itron Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.2.5 Itron Recent Development

7.3 GE Digital Energy

7.3.1 GE Digital Energy Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Digital Energy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE Digital Energy Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE Digital Energy Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.3.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Kamstrup

7.5.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kamstrup Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kamstrup Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kamstrup Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.5.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

7.6 Sensus

7.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sensus Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sensus Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sensus Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.6.5 Sensus Recent Development

7.7 Elster Group

7.7.1 Elster Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Elster Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Elster Group Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Elster Group Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.7.5 Elster Group Recent Development

7.8 Silver Spring Networks

7.8.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information

7.8.2 Silver Spring Networks Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Silver Spring Networks Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Silver Spring Networks Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.8.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

7.9 Aclara

7.9.1 Aclara Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aclara Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aclara Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aclara Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.9.5 Aclara Recent Development

7.10 Nuri Telecom

7.10.1 Nuri Telecom Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nuri Telecom Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nuri Telecom Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nuri Telecom Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.10.5 Nuri Telecom Recent Development

7.11 Sagemcom

7.11.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sagemcom Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sagemcom Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sagemcom Non-IC Card Smart Meter Products Offered

7.11.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

7.12 Trilliant

7.12.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

7.12.2 Trilliant Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Trilliant Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Trilliant Products Offered

7.12.5 Trilliant Recent Development

7.13 Iskraemeco

7.13.1 Iskraemeco Corporation Information

7.13.2 Iskraemeco Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Iskraemeco Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Iskraemeco Products Offered

7.13.5 Iskraemeco Recent Development

7.14 Echelon

7.14.1 Echelon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Echelon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Echelon Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Echelon Products Offered

7.14.5 Echelon Recent Development

7.15 Tantalus Systems

7.15.1 Tantalus Systems Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tantalus Systems Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Tantalus Systems Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Tantalus Systems Products Offered

7.15.5 Tantalus Systems Recent Development

7.16 ZIV

7.16.1 ZIV Corporation Information

7.16.2 ZIV Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ZIV Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ZIV Products Offered

7.16.5 ZIV Recent Development

7.17 Sanxing

7.17.1 Sanxing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sanxing Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sanxing Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sanxing Products Offered

7.17.5 Sanxing Recent Development

7.18 Linyang Electronics

7.18.1 Linyang Electronics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Linyang Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Linyang Electronics Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Linyang Electronics Products Offered

7.18.5 Linyang Electronics Recent Development

7.19 Wasion Group

7.19.1 Wasion Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Wasion Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Wasion Group Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Wasion Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Wasion Group Recent Development

7.20 Haixing Electrical

7.20.1 Haixing Electrical Corporation Information

7.20.2 Haixing Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Haixing Electrical Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Haixing Electrical Products Offered

7.20.5 Haixing Electrical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Distributors

8.3 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Distributors

8.5 Non-IC Card Smart Meter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

