Insights on the Home Charging Piles Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Home Charging Piles market. This report focuses on global and United States Home Charging Piles market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Home Charging Piles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Charging Piles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Charging Piles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Structure

7kW

11kW

Others

Segment by Application

Single Brand Dedicated

Multi Brands Universal

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Tesla

Chevrolet

ChargePoint

Grizzl-E

Enel X

Emporia

EVSE

Pod Point

NIO

Sichuan Weiyu Electric

Highbluer

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Home Charging Piles performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Home Charging Piles type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Home Charging Piles and who are the key players?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Charging Piles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Home Charging Piles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Home Charging Piles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Home Charging Piles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Home Charging Piles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Home Charging Piles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Home Charging Piles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Home Charging Piles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Home Charging Piles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Home Charging Piles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Home Charging Piles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Home Charging Piles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Power

2.1 Home Charging Piles Market Segment by Power

2.1.1 7kW

2.1.2 11kW

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size by Power

2.2.1 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Value, by Power (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume, by Power (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Home Charging Piles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Power (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Home Charging Piles Market Size by Power

2.3.1 United States Home Charging Piles Sales in Value, by Power (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume, by Power (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Home Charging Piles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Power (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Home Charging Piles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Single Brand Dedicated

3.1.2 Multi Brands Universal

3.2 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Home Charging Piles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Home Charging Piles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Home Charging Piles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Home Charging Piles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Home Charging Piles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Home Charging Piles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Charging Piles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Home Charging Piles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Home Charging Piles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Home Charging Piles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Home Charging Piles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Home Charging Piles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Home Charging Piles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Home Charging Piles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Home Charging Piles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Home Charging Piles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Charging Piles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Home Charging Piles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Home Charging Piles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Home Charging Piles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Home Charging Piles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home Charging Piles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home Charging Piles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home Charging Piles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home Charging Piles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Charging Piles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Charging Piles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home Charging Piles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home Charging Piles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home Charging Piles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home Charging Piles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home Charging Piles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Charging Piles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tesla

7.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tesla Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tesla Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.1.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.2 Chevrolet

7.2.1 Chevrolet Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chevrolet Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Chevrolet Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Chevrolet Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.2.5 Chevrolet Recent Development

7.3 ChargePoint

7.3.1 ChargePoint Corporation Information

7.3.2 ChargePoint Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ChargePoint Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ChargePoint Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.3.5 ChargePoint Recent Development

7.4 Grizzl-E

7.4.1 Grizzl-E Corporation Information

7.4.2 Grizzl-E Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Grizzl-E Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Grizzl-E Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.4.5 Grizzl-E Recent Development

7.5 Enel X

7.5.1 Enel X Corporation Information

7.5.2 Enel X Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Enel X Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Enel X Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.5.5 Enel X Recent Development

7.6 Emporia

7.6.1 Emporia Corporation Information

7.6.2 Emporia Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Emporia Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Emporia Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.6.5 Emporia Recent Development

7.7 EVSE

7.7.1 EVSE Corporation Information

7.7.2 EVSE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EVSE Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EVSE Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.7.5 EVSE Recent Development

7.8 Pod Point

7.8.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pod Point Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pod Point Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pod Point Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.8.5 Pod Point Recent Development

7.9 NIO

7.9.1 NIO Corporation Information

7.9.2 NIO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NIO Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NIO Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.9.5 NIO Recent Development

7.10 Sichuan Weiyu Electric

7.10.1 Sichuan Weiyu Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sichuan Weiyu Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sichuan Weiyu Electric Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sichuan Weiyu Electric Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.10.5 Sichuan Weiyu Electric Recent Development

7.11 Highbluer

7.11.1 Highbluer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Highbluer Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Highbluer Home Charging Piles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Highbluer Home Charging Piles Products Offered

7.11.5 Highbluer Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Home Charging Piles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Home Charging Piles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Home Charging Piles Distributors

8.3 Home Charging Piles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Home Charging Piles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Home Charging Piles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Home Charging Piles Distributors

8.5 Home Charging Piles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

