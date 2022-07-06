Cloud Services Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Size & Growth

The Global and United States Cloud Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Cloud Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Cloud Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Cloud Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cloud Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Cloud Services Market Segment by Type

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

BPaaS

DaaS

Cloud Managed Services

Cloud Professional Services

Cloud Services Market Segment by Application

BFSI

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

The report on the Cloud Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

IBM

Salesforce

Google

Adobe

Vmware

SAP

Accenture

Alibaba

ServiceNow

Workday

Wipro

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Cloud Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cloud Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Cloud Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Cloud Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cloud Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cloud Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cloud Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cloud Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cloud Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cloud Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cloud Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cloud Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cloud Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cloud Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cloud Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cloud Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cloud Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cloud Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cloud Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Services Introduction

7.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.2 Amazon Web Services

7.2.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

7.2.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

7.2.3 Amazon Web Services Cloud Services Introduction

7.2.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

7.3 Oracle

7.3.1 Oracle Company Details

7.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.3.3 Oracle Cloud Services Introduction

7.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.4 IBM

7.4.1 IBM Company Details

7.4.2 IBM Business Overview

7.4.3 IBM Cloud Services Introduction

7.4.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IBM Recent Development

7.5 Salesforce

7.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

7.5.2 Salesforce Business Overview

7.5.3 Salesforce Cloud Services Introduction

7.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development

7.6 Google

7.6.1 Google Company Details

7.6.2 Google Business Overview

7.6.3 Google Cloud Services Introduction

7.6.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Google Recent Development

7.7 Adobe

7.7.1 Adobe Company Details

7.7.2 Adobe Business Overview

7.7.3 Adobe Cloud Services Introduction

7.7.4 Adobe Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Adobe Recent Development

7.8 Vmware

7.8.1 Vmware Company Details

7.8.2 Vmware Business Overview

7.8.3 Vmware Cloud Services Introduction

7.8.4 Vmware Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Vmware Recent Development

7.9 SAP

7.9.1 SAP Company Details

7.9.2 SAP Business Overview

7.9.3 SAP Cloud Services Introduction

7.9.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SAP Recent Development

7.10 Accenture

7.10.1 Accenture Company Details

7.10.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.10.3 Accenture Cloud Services Introduction

7.10.4 Accenture Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Accenture Recent Development

7.11 Alibaba

7.11.1 Alibaba Company Details

7.11.2 Alibaba Business Overview

7.11.3 Alibaba Cloud Services Introduction

7.11.4 Alibaba Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Alibaba Recent Development

7.12 ServiceNow

7.12.1 ServiceNow Company Details

7.12.2 ServiceNow Business Overview

7.12.3 ServiceNow Cloud Services Introduction

7.12.4 ServiceNow Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 ServiceNow Recent Development

7.13 Workday

7.13.1 Workday Company Details

7.13.2 Workday Business Overview

7.13.3 Workday Cloud Services Introduction

7.13.4 Workday Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Workday Recent Development

7.14 Wipro

7.14.1 Wipro Company Details

7.14.2 Wipro Business Overview

7.14.3 Wipro Cloud Services Introduction

7.14.4 Wipro Revenue in Cloud Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Wipro Recent Development

