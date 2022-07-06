Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Trends Ananysis Segment by Type, by Application, By Region, Forecast to 2028

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Report Scope of the Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market

This report focuses on global and United States Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) accounting for % of the Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Cereals & Grains was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Single Superphosphate (SSP)

Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Eurochem Group AG

Agrium Inc.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

Yara International ASA

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

The Mosaic Co.

S.A OCP

PJSC PhosAgro

Report Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eurochem Group AG

7.1.1 Eurochem Group AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eurochem Group AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Eurochem Group AG Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Eurochem Group AG Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.1.5 Eurochem Group AG Recent Development

7.2 Agrium Inc.

7.2.1 Agrium Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Agrium Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Agrium Inc. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Agrium Inc. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.2.5 Agrium Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

7.3.1 Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.3.5 Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Yara International ASA

7.4.1 Yara International ASA Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yara International ASA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yara International ASA Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yara International ASA Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.4.5 Yara International ASA Recent Development

7.5 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

7.5.1 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.5.5 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

7.6.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.6.5 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Coromandel International Ltd.

7.7.1 Coromandel International Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Coromandel International Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Coromandel International Ltd. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Coromandel International Ltd. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.7.5 Coromandel International Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 The Mosaic Co.

7.8.1 The Mosaic Co. Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Mosaic Co. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 The Mosaic Co. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 The Mosaic Co. Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.8.5 The Mosaic Co. Recent Development

7.9 S.A OCP

7.9.1 S.A OCP Corporation Information

7.9.2 S.A OCP Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 S.A OCP Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 S.A OCP Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.9.5 S.A OCP Recent Development

7.10 PJSC PhosAgro

7.10.1 PJSC PhosAgro Corporation Information

7.10.2 PJSC PhosAgro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PJSC PhosAgro Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PJSC PhosAgro Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Products Offered

7.10.5 PJSC PhosAgro Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Distributors

8.3 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Distributors

8.5 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Questions Answered in Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Report

1.To study and analyze the global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

2.To understand the structure of Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer market by identifying its various subsegments.

3.Focuses on the key global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

