Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Trends Ananysis Segment by Type, by Application, By Region, Forecast to 2028

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Biodegradable Bioplastics market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Biodegradable Bioplastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Report Scope of the Biodegradable Bioplastics Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Biodegradable Bioplastics Market

This report focuses on global and United States Biodegradable Bioplastics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biodegradable Bioplastics market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Polylactic Acid accounting for % of the Biodegradable Bioplastics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Packaging was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358251/biodegradable-bioplastics

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Polylactic Acid

Starch blends

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer goods

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Braskem

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

Corbion

PSM

DuPont

Arkema

Kingfa

FKuR

Biomer

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

PolyOne

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Myriant

Mitsubishi

Biome Bioplastics

Report Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Braskem

7.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Braskem Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Braskem Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.1.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.2 NatureWorks

7.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.2.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NatureWorks Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.3 Novamont

7.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

7.3.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Novamont Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Novamont Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.3.5 Novamont Recent Development

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Recent Development

7.5 Corbion

7.5.1 Corbion Corporation Information

7.5.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Corbion Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Corbion Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.5.5 Corbion Recent Development

7.6 PSM

7.6.1 PSM Corporation Information

7.6.2 PSM Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 PSM Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 PSM Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.6.5 PSM Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Arkema

7.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Arkema Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Arkema Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.8.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.9 Kingfa

7.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kingfa Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.9.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.10 FKuR

7.10.1 FKuR Corporation Information

7.10.2 FKuR Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 FKuR Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 FKuR Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.10.5 FKuR Recent Development

7.11 Biomer

7.11.1 Biomer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Biomer Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Biomer Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Biomer Biodegradable Bioplastics Products Offered

7.11.5 Biomer Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

7.12.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Development

7.13 PolyOne

7.13.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

7.13.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 PolyOne Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 PolyOne Products Offered

7.13.5 PolyOne Recent Development

7.14 Grabio

7.14.1 Grabio Corporation Information

7.14.2 Grabio Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Grabio Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Grabio Products Offered

7.14.5 Grabio Recent Development

7.15 Danimer Scientific

7.15.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

7.15.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Danimer Scientific Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Danimer Scientific Products Offered

7.15.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

7.16 Myriant

7.16.1 Myriant Corporation Information

7.16.2 Myriant Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Myriant Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Myriant Products Offered

7.16.5 Myriant Recent Development

7.17 Mitsubishi

7.17.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mitsubishi Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

7.17.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.18 Biome Bioplastics

7.18.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Biome Bioplastics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Biome Bioplastics Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Biome Bioplastics Products Offered

7.18.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Biodegradable Bioplastics Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Biodegradable Bioplastics Distributors

8.3 Biodegradable Bioplastics Production Mode & Process

8.4 Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales Channels

8.4.2 Biodegradable Bioplastics Distributors

8.5 Biodegradable Bioplastics Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Questions Answered in Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Report

1.To study and analyze the global Biodegradable Bioplastics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

2.To understand the structure of Biodegradable Bioplastics market by identifying its various subsegments.

3.Focuses on the key global Biodegradable Bioplastics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Biodegradable Bioplastics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Biodegradable Bioplastics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

