Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lanxess

Kumho Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Goodyear

Synthos

Eni

Sibur

Chimei

Firestone

Karbochem

CPNC

Sinopec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR), with sales, revenue, and price of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR), in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR), for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solid Nd-BR

1.2.2 Liquid Nd-BR

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tires

1.3.2 Golf Balls

1.3.3 Conveyor Belts

1.3.4 Footwear Soles

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East

