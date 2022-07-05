Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Oxygenator Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Oxygenator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

Terumo

Sorin Group

EUROSETS S.r.l.

Chalice Medical Ltd.

Medos (XENIOS)

Maquet (Getinge)

Nipro Medical

Kewei (Microport)

WEGO

Xijian Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Respiratory

Cardiac

Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Oxygenator market.

Chapter 1, to describe Oxygenator Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Oxygenator, with sales, revenue, and price of Oxygenator, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Oxygenator, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Oxygenator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oxygenator sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oxygenator Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Respiratory

1.3.2 Cardiac

1.3.3 Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4

