Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Paclitaxel Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Paclitaxel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Phyton

ScinoPharm

Novasep

Samyang

Polymed

TAPI (Teva)

Fresenius-kabi

Huiang biopharma

Southpharma

Yunnan Hande

Hainan Yew Pharm

Jiangsu Yew Biotechnology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Paclitaxel API

Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Paclitaxel market.

Chapter 1, to describe Paclitaxel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Paclitaxel, with sales, revenue, and price of Paclitaxel, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Paclitaxel, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Paclitaxel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paclitaxel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paclitaxel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Paclitaxel API

1.2.2 Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Ovarian Cancer

1.3.2 Cervical Cancer

1.3.3 Breast Cancer

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa



