Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Perforating Gun Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

A perforating gun for perforating earth formations, primarily in oil and gas wells. The gun includes a straight metal tube in which explosive jet charges are carried.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Perforating Gun in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

 

Schlumberger

Core Laboratories

Halliburton

Hunting PLC

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

CNPC

Dynaenergetics

Sinopec

Promperforator

Zao Ntf Perfotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

WCP Type

TCP Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

Table of content

Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Perforating Gun Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 WCP Type
1.2.2 TCP Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Vertical Well
1.3.2 Horizontal Well
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.4.2

 

