Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

Powered Surgical Instruments is a market of technological devices used to assist in the performance of orthopaedic and neurological surgeries. Product categories of powered surgical instruments include pneumatic large bone equipment, battery/electric large bone equipment, pneumatic small bone equipment, electric small bone equipment and high speed equipment. Surgeons often employ surgical drills, saws, clip appliers and surgical staplers in surgery and RF electrosurgery systems are routinely used to cut and cauterize tissue in nearly all types of surgical procedures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Powered Surgical Instruments in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

De Soutter Medical

Pro-Dex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Pneumatic-powered

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Orthopedic

ENT

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Powered Surgical Instruments market.

Chapter 1, to describe Powered Surgical Instruments Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Powered Surgical Instruments, with sales, revenue, and price of Powered Surgical Instruments, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Powered Surgical Instruments, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Powered Surgical Instruments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Powered Surgical Instruments sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Powered Surgical Instruments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electric-powered

1.2.2 Battery-powered

1.2.3 Pneumatic-powered

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Orthopedic

1.3.2 ENT

1.3.3 Cardiothoracic

1.3.4 Neurology

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Sou

