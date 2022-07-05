Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient's breast.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

9-12G

>12G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 9-12G

1.2.2 <9G

1.2.3 >12G

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes

1.3.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 BD Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Mammotome

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Mammotome Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)



