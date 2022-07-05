Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solid Polycarbonate Diol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Polycarbonate Diol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
1,000 – 2,000
2,000 and Above
Segment by Application
Synthetic Leather
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives and Sealants
Elastomers
Others
By Company
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Covestro Ag
Tosoh Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Perstorp Group
Saudi Arabian Oil
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Polycarbonate Diol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 < 1,000
1.2.3 1,000 – 2,000
1.2.4 2,000 and Above
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Synthetic Leather
1.3.3 Paints and Coatings
1.3.4 Adhesives and Sealants
1.3.5 Elastomers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Production
2.1 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Region
