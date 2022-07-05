Global Children’s Socks Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle and some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced. Until 1800 both hand knitting and machine knitting were used to produce socks, but after 1800, machine knitting became the predominant method.

“

Scope of the Report:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-childrens-socks-2028-447

This report focuses on the Children's Socks in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adidas

Nike

Jefferies Socks

Disney

Hanes

Mengna

Langsha

Fenli

SmartWool

Ralph Lauren

Falke

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cotton Socks

Wool Socks

Synthetics Material Socks

Silk Socks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Boys

Girls

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Children's Socks market.

Chapter 1, to describe Children's Socks Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Children's Socks, with sales, revenue, and price of Children's Socks, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Children's Socks, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Children's Socks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Children's Socks sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-childrens-socks-2028-447

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Children's Socks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cotton Socks

1.2.2 Wool Socks

1.2.3 Synthetics Material Socks

1.2.4 Silk Socks

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Boys

1.3.2 Girls

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-childrens-socks-2028-447

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Children`s Socks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Children`s Socks Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Sports Socks for Children Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Children's Socks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

