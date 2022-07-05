North America and Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC), for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

1.2.2 Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Charging

1.3.2 Commercial Charging

1.3.3 Workplace Charging

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Chargepoint(US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Chargepoint(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 ABB(Switzerland)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ABB(Switzerland) Electric Vehicle

