North America and Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

In internal combustion engines, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a emissions reduction technique used in petrol/gasoline and diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide. EGR works by recirculating a part of an engine's exhaust gas back to the engine cylinders. In the case of gasoline engines, this inert exhaust displaces an amount of combustible gas from the cylinder. In diesel engines, the exhaust gas replaces parts of the excess oxygen in the pre-combustion mixture. The fuel mixture combusts, causing clatter of valves and damages the engine. Allowing small amounts of gas into the chamber reduces the temperature. Regulating the exhaust is done by the EGR Valve. EGR technology offers automobile producers a reliable, compact and cost-effective method to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, and is fast catching up the standard solution for gasoline hybrid propulsion systems. It increases the output of the fuel. The EGR Valve Minimizes throttling losses reduce chemical disassociation, reduces heat reduction.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BorgWarner

Denso

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Mahle

Delphi

Korens

Keihin

Longsheng Technology

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Yibin Tianruida

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Zhejiang Jiulong

Gits Manufacturing

Yinlun Machinery

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline EGR Valve

Diesel EGR Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Non-road Usage

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market.

Chapter 1, to describe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Gasoline EGR Valve

1.2.2 Diesel EGR Valve

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Non-road Usage

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BorgWarner

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 BorgWarner Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Denso

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Denso Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Marg

