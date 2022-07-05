Global Tertiary Amines Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Tertiary amine is an amine that has the following general structural formula. In tertiary amines, nitrogen has three organic substituents. Examples include trimethylamine, which has a distinctively fishy smell, and EDTA. The use of tertiary amines is very extensive and is an important intermediate for the preparation of quaternary ammonium salts. It is widely used in the production of asphalt emulsifiers, chemical antistatic agents, foaming agents, oilfield demulsifiers, pesticide emulsifiers and fabric softeners.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Tertiary Amines in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Albemarle Corporation
Klk Oleo
Kao Group
Eastman
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
C-8 TA
C-10 TA
C-12 TA
C-14 TA
C-16 TA
C-18 TA
C-20 TA
C-22 TA
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Surfactants, such as amine oxide, betaines.
Quarternaries for biocides, swimming pool and water treatment.
Flotation agents
Gasoline detergents
Corrosion inhibitors
Rubber processing additives
Emulsifier for herbicides
Textile softeners
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tertiary Amines market.
Chapter 1, to describe Tertiary Amines Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tertiary Amines, with sales, revenue, and price of Tertiary Amines, in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tertiary Amines, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 12, Tertiary Amines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tertiary Amines sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Tertiary Amines Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 C-8 TA
1.2.2 C-10 TA
1.2.3 C-12 TA
1.2.4 C-14 TA
1.2.5 C-16 TA
1.2.6 C-18 TA
1.2.7 C-20 TA
1.2.8 C-22 TA
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Surfactants, such as amine oxide, betaines.
1.3.2 Quarternaries for biocides, swimming pool and water treatment.
1.3.3 Flotation agents
1.3.4 Gasoline detergents
1.3.5 Corrosion inhibitors
1.3.6 Rubber processing additives
1.3.1 Emulsifier for herbicides
1.3.2 Textile softeners
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market Status a
