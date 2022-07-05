Global Ground Service Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ground Service Robots market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Service Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Automated Guided Vehicles
Cleaning Robot
Agricultural Robot
Surgical Robot
Entertainment and Leisure Robot
Inspection Robot
Humanoid Robot
Segment by Application
Medical Governance
Defense
Entertainment
Inspection and Maintenance
Logistics
Home Cleaning
By Company
SoftBank Robotics
IRobot
Intuitive Surgical
DeLaval International AB
Daifuku
Cyber??dyne
Kongsberg Maritime
Northrop Grumman
Neato Robotics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ground Service Robots Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicles
1.2.3 Cleaning Robot
1.2.4 Agricultural Robot
1.2.5 Surgical Robot
1.2.6 Entertainment and Leisure Robot
1.2.7 Inspection Robot
1.2.8 Humanoid Robot
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Governance
1.3.3 Defense
1.3.4 Entertainment
1.3.5 Inspection and Maintenance
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Home Cleaning
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ground Service Robots Production
2.1 Global Ground Service Robots Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ground Service Robots Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ground Service Robots Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ground Service Robots Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ground Service Robots Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Ground Service Robots Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ground Servi
