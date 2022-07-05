Global Ultrasonic Welding Machine Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Ultrasonic welding is the joining or reforming of thermoplastics or other materials through the use of heat generated from high-frequency mechanical motion. It is accomplished by converting high-frequency electrical energy into high-frequency mechanical motion. That mechanical motion, along with applied force, creates frictional heat at the plastic or other materials components' mating surfaces (joint area) so the material will melt and form a molecular bond between the parts.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ultrasonic Welding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Branson (Emerson)

Schunk

Herrmann

Telsonic

Dukane

Weber

Rinco

Sonics & Materials

KLN Ultraschall AG

Mecasonic

SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH

Kepu

K-Sonic

SEDECO

Xin Dongli

Maxwide Ultrasonic

Kormax System

Ever Ultrasonic

Forward Technology

Sonobond

Hornwell

Chuxin Sonic tech

Success Ultrasonic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automatic Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Semi-automatic Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Manual Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Packaging and clothing

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ultrasonic Welding Machine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ultrasonic Welding Machine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ultrasonic Welding Machine, with sales, revenue, and price of Ultrasonic Welding Machine, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ultrasonic Welding Machine, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Ultrasonic Welding Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ultrasonic Welding Machine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ultrasonic Welding Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Automatic Ultrasonic Welding Machine

1.2.2 Semi-automatic Ultrasonic Welding Machine

1.2.3 Manual Ultrasonic Welding Machine

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Packaging and clothing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

