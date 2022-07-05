2022 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market was valued at 3831.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LAB (Linear Alkyl Benzene) is the main compound in the production of detergents and cleaning products. It is produced through the alkylation of Benzene and Normal Paraffin, which can be extracted from Kerosene.On the basis of product type, HF Paraffins represent the largest share of the worldwide Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market, with 71% share. In the applications, Laundry Detergent segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 69% share of global market.The top one companies is CEPSA, which is the leaders of the industry and took up about 16% of the global market.

By Market Verdors:

CEPSA

Sasol

ISU Chemical

Unggul Indah Cahaya

Indorama

ECHEM

Farabi Petrochemicals

Quimica Venoco

Reliance

Indian Oil

Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Nirma

Qatar Petroleum

LABIX (Thaioil Group)

Iran Chemical Industries

Hansa Group

Formosan Union Chemical

Jinling Petrochemicals

Fushun Petrochemicals

Jintung Petrochemicals

By Types:

HF Paraffins

AlCl3 Paraffins

Solid Catalyst-Detal

HF-Olefins

By Applications:

Laundry Detergent

Dish Detergent

Industrial Cleaner

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) (Volume and Valu

