Global Tutoring Online Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tutoring Online market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tutoring Online market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Structured Tutoring
On-Demand Tutoring
Segment by Application
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
By Company
Ambow Education
CDEL
New Oriental Education and Technology
TAL
Vedantu
iTutorGroup
EF Education First
Chegg
Knewton
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Tutoring Online Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Structured Tutoring
1.2.3 On-Demand Tutoring
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tutoring Online Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pre-primary School
1.3.3 Primary School
1.3.4 Middle School
1.3.5 High School
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Tutoring Online Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Tutoring Online Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Tutoring Online Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Tutoring Online Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Tutoring Online Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Tutoring Online Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Tutoring Online Industry Trends
2.3.2 Tutoring Online Market Drivers
2.3.3 Tutoring Online Market Challenges
2.3.4 Tutoring Online Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Tutoring Online Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Tutoring Online Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Tutoring Online Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Tutoring Online Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covere
