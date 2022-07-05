2022 Global Positive Photoresist Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Positive Photoresist market was valued at 158.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The positive photoresist resin is a kind of phenolic formaldehyde called a novolac resin, which provides the adhesion and chemical corrosion resistance of the photoresist. When no dissolution inhibitor is present, the novolac resin dissolves in the developer and is photosensitive. The agent is a photoactive compound, the most common being diazonaphthoquinone (DNQ).Photoresist is highest technical barriers material in electronic chemicals. It required high purity requirements, complicated production process, large investment in equipment such as production and testing, and long technology accumulation period. The global market is basically monopolized by several large enterprises in Japan, the United States, Taiwan and other countries and regions, such as Japan Synthetic Rubber (JSR), Tokyo Yinghua (TOK), Sumitomo Chemical, DuPont, Taiwan Changxing, etc., and the market concentration is very high. high. Positive resist refers to a long-chain molecules of the polymer by exposure to light cut into short chain molecules.

By Market Verdors:

JSR

Dowdupont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Fujifilm Electronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck

Allresist

Avantor Performance Materials

Microchemicals

Toyo Ink

Chimei

TOK

NSCC

LG Chemical

DNP

Daxin

By Types:

0.7?m – 2.1?m

1.4?m – 4.2?m

2.8?m – 15.0?m

11.8?m – 24.5?m

By Applications:

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Positive Photoresist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Positive Photoresist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Positive Photoresist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Positive Photoresist Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Positive Photoresist Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Positive Photoresist Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Positive Photoresist (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Positive Photoresist Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Positive Photoresist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Positive Photoresist (Volume and Value) by Application

