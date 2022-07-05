2022 Global Electrical Heating Cables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Electrical Heating Cables market was valued at 2556.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An electric heating cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also referred to as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. In this report, it mainly focuses on the industrial applications.Electric heating cable is mainly classified into four types: self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral insulated and skin-effect heating cable. And self-regulating heating cable is the most widely used type which takes up about 58% of the global total in 2019. Europe is the largest consumption country of Electric heating cable in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Europe market took up about 36% the global market in 2019, followed by North America with the share about 31%. China, North America, Germany, Russia are now the key producers of electric heating cables. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of electric heating cable are from Korea, France, UK, Canada, etc. Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang and Chromalox are the key producers in the global electric heating cable market. Top 5 took up about 44.24% of the global sales in 2019. Raychem, SST, Thermon, which have leading technology and market position, are well known suppliers around the world, and Anhui Huanrui, Wuhu Jiahong, Anbang, Anhui Huayang are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%. Raychem is the largest supplier of electric heating cable with a global share of about 15%. SST is the second largest supplier of electric heating cable in the world and the largest in Europe, it took about 9% of the global total market. Other key suppliers are Raychem, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Eltherm, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Raychem

SST

Anhui Huanrui

Thermon

Bartec

Wuhu Jiahong

Emerson

Anbang

Eltherm

Heat Trace Products

Anhui Huayang

Chromalox

Isopad

King Manufacturing

Flexelec

Garnisch

FINE Unichem

SunTouch

Urecon

Thermopads

By Types:

Self-regulating Electric Heating Cable

Constant Wattage Electric Heating Cable

Mineral Insulated Electric Heating Cable

Skin-Effect Electric Heating Cable

By Applications:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Electrical Heating Cables Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Electrical Heating Cables Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Electrical Heating Cables Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Electrical Heating Cables Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Electrical Heating Cables Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Electrical Heating Cables Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electrical Heating Cables (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electrical Heating Cables Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Electrical Heating Cables Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electrical Heating Cables (Volume and Valu

