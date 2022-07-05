North America Isoparaffin Solvents Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Isoparaffin Solvents market, Isoparaffin is a synthetic solvent with a unique combination of flash point, evaporation rate and boiling range. It is produced by using a carefully controlled process condition and feedstocks which give the resulting Isoparaffin a consistent structure, composition, performance properties and low impurities. It is odorless hence it suitable for use in printing inks, hand cleaners, odorless paints, photocopiers, dry cleaning, household sprays, fragrant polishes and wallpaper manufacture.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Isoparaffin Solvents in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/north-america-isoparaffin-solvents-2028-308

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shell

ExxonMobil Chemical

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

RB Products

Market Segment by Countries, covering

C8

C12

C16

C20

Other

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Isoparaffin Solvents market.

Chapter 1, to describe Isoparaffin Solvents Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Isoparaffin Solvents, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Isoparaffin Solvents, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Isoparaffin Solvents market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Isoparaffin Solvents Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/north-america-isoparaffin-solvents-2028-308

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 C8

1.2.2 C12

1.2.3 C16

1.2.4 C20

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Paints & Coatings

1.3.2 Metalworking

1.3.3 Agrochemical Formulation

1.3.4 Polymers

1.3.5 Cleaning

1.3.6 Personal Care

1.3.1 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Shell Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Isoparaffin Solvents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Idemitsu

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Type and Applications

2.3.2.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/north-america-isoparaffin-solvents-2028-308

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/