North America Marine Scrubber Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Marine Scrubber in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wartsila

Alfa Laval

EcoSpray

Yara Marine Technologies

Belco Technologies

CR Ocean Engineering

AEC Maritime

Langh Tech

Valmet

Fuji Electric

Clean Marine

SAACKE

Puyier

Shanghai Bluesoul

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Retrofit

New Ships

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retrofit

New Ships

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Marine Scrubber market.

Chapter 1, to describe Marine Scrubber Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Marine Scrubber, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Marine Scrubber, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Marine Scrubber market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Marine Scrubber Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Marine Scrubber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Open Loop Scrubbers

1.2.2 Closed Loop Scrubbers

1.2.3 Hybrid Scrubbers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retrofit

1.3.2 New Ships

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Wartsila

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Marine Scrubber Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Wartsila Marine Scrubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Alfa Laval

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Marine Scrubber Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Alfa Laval Marine Scrubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 EcoSpray

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Marine Scrubber Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 EcoSpray Marine Scrubber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.4 Yara Marine Technologies



