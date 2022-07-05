2022 Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market was valued at 124.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide. The boric oxide makes the glass resistant to extreme temperatures, and also improves its resistance to chemical corrosion. Borosilicate glass is processed by advanced production technology by heating the glass to make internal glass melting. Borosilicate glass tubes are hollow pieces made of borosilicate glass. There is a high content of silicon and boron in borosilicate glass tubes.Borosilicate glass tubes refer to hollow pieces made of borosilicate glass. They contain medium borosilicate glass tubes and high borosilicate glass tubes. The borosilicate glass tubes industry is a fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of borosilicate glass tubes are distributed around the world. With the rapid development of industry, especially the solar energy tubes and laboratory apparatus industry, global demand for borosilicate glass tubes is increasing. In 2015, solar energy tubes accounts for 52.62% of global consumption, while laboratory apparatus, heat glassware, chemical tubes and pharmaceutical packaging, take about 14.19%, 16.14%, 5.36% and 7.28%, respectively. The global average price of borosilicate glass tubes is in the decreasing trend, from 1150 USD/MT in 2011 to 982 USD/MT in 2016. In addition, as medium borosilicate glass tubes are generally used in pharmaceutical packaging industry, the price of medium borosilicate glass tubes is higher than that of high borosilicate glass tubes. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of borosilicate glass tubes decreased from 773 USD/MT in 2011 to 680 USD/MT in 2016. The global borosilicate glass tubes production in 2016 will reach about 1121659 MT from about 806508 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 6.82%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 64.27% production share in 2015. China and Europe are the main consumption bases, while China holds 63.06% consumption share and Europe holds 19.14% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 82.20% of the global consumption in total.

By Market Verdors:

Schott

Corning

Kavalier

Duran

De Dietrich

NEG

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG

Borosil

Northstar Glassworks

Asahi Glass

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Micoe

Tianxu

Haoji

Sichuang Shubo

Tianyuan

Aijia Glass

Yao Guo

Yuanshen Group

Four Stars Glass

Yong Xing

By Types:

Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes

High Borosilicate Glass Tubes

By Applications:

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

